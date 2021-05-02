Ideaology (IDEA) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $887,784.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00070115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00072643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.32 or 0.00849689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00097292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.50 or 0.08613470 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

