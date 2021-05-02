IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,190,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
IEX opened at $224.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.33.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
