IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,190,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX opened at $224.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.