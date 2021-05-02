IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in IDEX by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $224.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

