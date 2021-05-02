IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 151,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $150,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435. 61.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IES by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IES by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IES by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.31. IES has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.49%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

