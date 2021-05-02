IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.7714 per share. This represents a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

