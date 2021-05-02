Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.37.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $36.54 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

