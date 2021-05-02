Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 693 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $252.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.68.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

