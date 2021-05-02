Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.79 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth $671,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 14.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $345.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $197.13 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.37 and its 200 day moving average is $344.21.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.