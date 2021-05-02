Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.68 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

