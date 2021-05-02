Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 654.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,437 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.2% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $289.97 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

