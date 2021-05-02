Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $224.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $141.86 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

