Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,331 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in V.F. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

