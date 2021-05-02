Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

ILMN stock traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.84. The stock had a trading volume of 947,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,569. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

