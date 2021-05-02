Illumina, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Illumina in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina stock opened at $392.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

