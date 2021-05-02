ImageCash Market Capitalization Tops $196,955.07 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, ImageCash has traded up 316.4% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $196,955.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00279686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.83 or 0.01112531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00730327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,891.88 or 1.00017573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,284,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,165,535 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.