Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of IMUX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.36. 71,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,895. Immunic has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $334.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Immunic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

