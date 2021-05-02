Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.