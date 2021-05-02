INO COIN Market Capitalization Reaches $949.31 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $5.27 or 0.00009288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market cap of $949.31 million and approximately $228,154.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00069622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.00853423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00096284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.58 or 0.08590264 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

