Insider Selling: Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

