Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06.

NRC opened at $51.30 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in National Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in National Research by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.