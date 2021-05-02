Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INSP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of INSP opened at $236.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $99,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,958,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after buying an additional 167,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after buying an additional 91,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.