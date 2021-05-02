Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INSP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of INSP opened at $236.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $99,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,958,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after buying an additional 167,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after buying an additional 91,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.