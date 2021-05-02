Intelligent Systems (INS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Shares of INS stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.36 million, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.