Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCIF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 1,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,994. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Intellipharmaceutics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

