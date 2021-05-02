Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $117.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.