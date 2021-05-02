Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Interface stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $752.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

