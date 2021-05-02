Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Intevac stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 105,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 80,385 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 238,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 168,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.