Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $431.65.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $412.16 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $258.30 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

