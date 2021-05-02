Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 218,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33.

