Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Up 61.7% in April

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 319,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16,221.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 234,401 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000.

VVR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 358,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

