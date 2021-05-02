Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Update

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on Ionic Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IONKF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 6,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,702. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

