iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,081 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.58% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $147,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95.

