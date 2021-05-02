iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $113.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

