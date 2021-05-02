iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by VCU Investment Management Co

VCU Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.2% of VCU Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

