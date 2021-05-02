iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,073 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.3% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $146,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $71.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50.

