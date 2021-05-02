iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Wealth CMT increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50.

