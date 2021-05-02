iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,607 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

