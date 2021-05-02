iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 57.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,543 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,193,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $96.59.

