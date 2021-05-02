iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 43.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

