iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Purchased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 106.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

