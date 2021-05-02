iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 20.2% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $73,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

