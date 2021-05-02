iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,932,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

