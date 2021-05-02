iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,554,000 after buying an additional 171,436 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.