Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 41.9% in April

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ISDR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 33,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,552. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 32.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

