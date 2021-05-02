Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI opened at $89.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.58.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.