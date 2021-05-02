J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,638 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

