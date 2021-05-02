James W. Gray Sells 5,000 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James W. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18.

RNST opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

