Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $3,272,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $206.77 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average is $183.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

