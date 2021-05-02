Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 119,056 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,056 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $23,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.60. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.