Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.74.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $228.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

