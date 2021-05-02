Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,767,000.

BATS PICK opened at $45.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58.

